Maps & Map Toolsimage credit: Deven Rue @ Rue Ink
Map-Making Tools (Free)
Inkarnate - Comprehensive in-browser map-making software. Good for everything from world maps, city maps, small areas, and more.
Dungeon Fog - quick and easy high quality battle map creation. Also supports Sci-Fi assets.
Dungeon Scrawl - easily make square/hex/isometric dungeon maps with a quick and fast in-browser editor. Supports importing files from the Donjon.bin.sh dungeon generator (export, then import as TSV).
Dungeon Map Doodler - Similar to Dungeon Scrawl. Make maps in a hand-drawn style easily.
Mipui’s Map Maker - Another in-browser map tool.
Hobbyte - Isometric map-making software
FantasticMapper - Detailed Hex Mapping
HexTML - World map creation using simple hexes
PyMapper - Use your own assets to stitch maps together
Map-Making Tools (Paid)
Inkarnate Pro ($25/year or $5/mo)
Wonderdraft ($19.99 USD) - Incredibly customizable maps
Campaign Cartographer 3 ($22.45 USD)
ArkenForge Master Toolkit ($30 USD) - Make maps for Virtual Tabletops, or run it on a TV for use as a dynamic grid map with fog of war
FlowScape ($10 USD) - create beautiful 3D maps easily that you can export as 2D battlemaps
Wildshape Map Editor (patreon access)
The Calamus ($2.99/month or $30/yr) Android/iOS, or browser app for making maps
GenBrush ($14.20 USD) - Advanced realistic terrain creator. View as globe, add hex/square/heightmap overlay, and more.
Dungeon Painter Studio ($14.99 USD)
Astral Tabletop Map Builder ($9.99/mo for assets)
Other World Mapper ($32/$55 USD)
HexDraw ($39) for hex-based maps
Illwinter's Floorplan Generator ($6.99 USD)
Worldographer (AKA Hexographer II)
Ortelius Professional Map-Making Software ($150/year or $400, or FREE 5-month renewable education license)
Random World and City Map Generators
MapGen4 - Continents with advanced river, mountain, and coast generation
City Map Generator More Square
City Map Generator More organic
City Map Generator Procedural, fractal-based on-the-fly generation.
Twitter @UnchartedAtlas - Randomly generated maps, posted every hour.
Random Specific Location Generators
Gozzys - Random Caves, Dungeons, and Wilderness
Random Dungeon Generators
Map Collections
[Google Drive] Map Collection
[Google Drive] Another RPG Map Collection
[Google Image Search] Small Area Maps
[Google Image Search] Large Area Maps
Map Assets
Notable Map Creators
Mike Schley - Creator of maps for most official D&D modules
Dyson Logos - Creator of maps for Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Dungeon of the Mad Mage
Jared Blando - Another official map creator for Wizards of the Coast
Rue Ink - Mapmaker for Critical Role
Miska's Maps - Sci-Fi and more
Extra Content
How to Draw a Map Using Photoshop/Gimp
400+ Photoshop Brushes For Creating Fantasy Maps