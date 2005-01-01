D&D Compendium
Over 1000 online resources for Dungeons & Dragons players and Dungeon Masters.
Adventure Guides, Generators, Map Tools, Cheat Sheets, Plot Hooks, Music, Discord Servers, Subreddits, Character Creation and Leveling, Campaign Management Tools, Tips for Dungeon Masters, Traps & Puzzles, System Reference, and more!
RPG Stories is a 3D Virtual Tabletop that contains a massive World Builder for you to create your sessions in 3D & play with your party. Everything you need, all in one software!
Follow the “RPG Stories” Kickstarter Pre-Launch Page! Save the date: September 1st!
RPG Stories is a D&D Compendium Site Sponsor.
ADVENTURE AWAITS
A Note from Apollonaut the Curator:
Welcome. You've stumbled upon one of the largest repositories of online Dungeons & Dragons resources on the internet. Everything's been categorized, organized, and sometimes alphabetized, so I hope you can find what you need. Should you choose to become an adventurer, you'll get a chance to make your mark on a world outside of your own, sharing experiences unique to you and your party. The tools and guides presented here for you will help you understand the rules of adventuring and creating characters.
If you are brave and clever, perhaps you've got a world you'd like to build, and a story you'd like to share with your friends - take up the mantle of Dungeon Master. Here, you'll have a vast library of resources at your disposal, many created by world-renowned DMs. You'll stand on the shoulders of giants, and we will be here to lift you up. I invite you to read as much as you are willing to read, and find inspiration in the rabbit holes within rabbit holes that the resources on this site may take you down. Join communities of fellow Dungeon Masters who each have their own stories to tell, and their own advice to give. Over time, you'll build up your preferred toolset and find a rhythm and style of running your games that is all your own.
If you feel confident in your abilities and faculties as a Player and Dungeon Master, I hope that you too can find useful resources here that can provide inspiration for your creative mind, or that might improve your flow when playing, preparing, or running games.
Happy adventuring!
dScryb provides Boxed Text — descriptive text of places, monsters, spells, items, characters, and other observations — meant to be read aloud by DMs to players. Great boxed text improves player immersion by introducing a scene with vivid sensory details, setting the narrative tone and spotlighting what may be of importance to the party.
dScryb’s talented writers and editors expertly craft these descriptive texts, freeing your creative energy and time for all the other aspects of planning and running the perfect adventure.
If you find yourself liking their free service, consider upgrading to dScryb's subscription service that grants unlimited access to their massive library of over 2700 (and growing!) entries. Use coupon code DNDCOMPENDIUM for a 10% discount on your first subscription payment! This brings their Hero level down to $6/month.
Enjoy some free content released during quarantine!
Wizards of the Coast's "Stay at Home Play at Home" Remote D&D Content